Corn Fractionally Weaker on Tuesday

Front month corn futures are weaker, but off their lows so far through Tuesday. The board is UNCH to a penny in the red for midday.

Weekly Inspections data showed 434,471 MT of corn was shipped during the week that ended 10/12. That was down from 804k MT last week (and a marketing year low) and slightly below the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination with over half of the total, Colombia was also the destination for over 100k MT. The full season total was up to 3.93 MMT

Weekly Crop Progress data released after the close showed 95% of the corn crop mature on 10/15. That was 3% points ahead of average. Harvest had advanced 11% points to 45% complete. The 5-yr average pace is 42% for 10/15. Corn conditions improved 1 point for the week to 339 on the Brugler500 Index. That is 2 points over the same week last year, but 35 below the initial condition ratings. The state by state conditions showed Colorado, IA, OH, and PA improved the most from last week.

Dec 23 Corn is at $4.90, unch,

Nearby Cash is at $4.59 3/8, up 1/2 cent,

Mar 24 Corn is at $5.04 3/4, down 1/4 cent,

May 24 Corn is at $5.12 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.