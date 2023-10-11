Corn Fractionally Weaker into Midweek after Worse Crop Conditions

The corn market is working fractionally lower as we head into midweek. The corn market faded 2 to 2 ¾ cents on Tuesday. December futures kept to a relatively tight 4c range on the day.

The weekly EIA data will be delayed until Thursday due to the Monday holiday.

USDA reported 550,585 MT of corn was exported during the week that ended 10/5. That was a 120k MT drop for the week but was 100k MT above the same week last year. USDA also included 145k MT of delayed data for a 3.244 MMT season total. That is now 14% ahead of last year’s pace.

The weekly Crop Progress update showed 89% of the corn crop was mature as of 10/8, compared to 82% last week and 85% on average. US Harvest had progressed 12% points on the week to 34% finished and remains 3% points ahead of average. Conditions were 1 point lower on the Brugler500 Index to 338. The report showed IL and NE deteriorated the most while MI improved by 9 points for the week.

Ahead of the October WASDE and Crop Production reports on Thursday, analysts are looking for a slight reduction to both yield and acreage for a net 20.9 mbu corn production loss on average. The full range of estimates is to see between a 1.8 bpa yield loss and a 1.7 bpa boost with output ranging from 14.95 bbu to 15.28 bbu. Domestic ending stocks are anticipated to come down by 73 mbu to 2.148 bbu. At the average of estimates, that would carry a net demand loss with the 68 mbu tighter carry-in and the projected 20.9 mbu lighter production.

Brazil’s CONAB projected corn production there would reach only 119 MMT this season vs. USDA at 129 MMT. Despite or perhaps because of dryness in the north, SAFRAS estimated that Brazilian first crop corn planting is 51% completed, above both last year and the five year average.

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.85 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

Nearby Cash was $4.53 3/4, down 2 3/8 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.01 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

May 24 Corn closed at $5.09 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

