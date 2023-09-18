Corn Fractionally Red after Back and Forth Overnight

Corn prices are beginning the new week neutrally after a back and forth overnight session out of the weekend. Friday’s session ended with corn futures 1 to 4 ¼ cents lower. The now lead month December had an 8 ½ cent range from -5 ½ to + 3. Preliminary open interest showed net new selling, rising 1,854 contracts for the day. December finished the week with a net 7 ½ cent loss. March ended with a 14 ¼ cent carry to December.

The weekly CoT report showed managed money firms were extending their corn net short during the week that ended 9/12. The 26k new shorts and 15k fewer longs left them at 135k contracts net short – the most since August of 2020. Commercial corn hedgers did the opposite during the week, with 12k fewer shorts in play and 27k new longs for a 55k contract net long as of 9/12.

USDA’s weekly Ethanol report showed cash ethanol prices averaged $2.16 to $2.30/gal regionally, mostly 2-8 cents higher for the week. DDGs were UNCH to $10/ton higher this week, from $180 to $220/ton regionally. The corn oil cash market was UNCH to 7 cents lower near 67 c/lb.

The BAGE reported Argentine corn planting at 2.2% complete, maintaining their 7.3m HA forecasted area. NASS data will show U.S. Crop Progress after the close.

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.76 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

Nearby Cash was $4.51 7/8, down 5 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.90 1/2, down 4 cents, currently down 1/2 cent

May 24 Corn closed at $4.99, down 3 3/4 cents, currently down 1/2 cent

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

