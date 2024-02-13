News & Insights

Corn Fractionally Lower at Midday

February 13, 2024 — 02:35 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

Corn is giving back some of the early Tuesday strength, as contracts are fractionally lower at midday. March is down ¼ cent, with December ½ cent lower at midday.  

Chinese futures are not trading this week due to the Lunar New Year holiday.

Private analyst AgRural boosted their second crop Brazilian corn production estimate, citing larger than expected acreage. Improved rainfall in recent weeks may be a factor. Ukraine’s Ag Ministry released data from a producer survey showing an expected 9% drop in expected corn acreage this year. 

Several international tenders were issued early this week with Egypt’s GASC buying 120,000 MT of Ukrainian corn on Tuesday and a couple South Korean feed importers purchasing a combined 136,000 MT, with expected origins of South America or South Africa. 

 

Mar 24 Corn  is at $4.30 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

Nearby Cash   is at $4.11 1/1, down 1/8 cent,

May 24 Corn  is at $4.42 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

Jul 24 Corn  is at $4.51 3/4, down 1/2 cent,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

