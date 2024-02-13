Corn Fractionally Lower at Midday

Corn is giving back some of the early Tuesday strength, as contracts are fractionally lower at midday. March is down ¼ cent, with December ½ cent lower at midday.

Chinese futures are not trading this week due to the Lunar New Year holiday.

Private analyst AgRural boosted their second crop Brazilian corn production estimate, citing larger than expected acreage. Improved rainfall in recent weeks may be a factor. Ukraine’s Ag Ministry released data from a producer survey showing an expected 9% drop in expected corn acreage this year.

Several international tenders were issued early this week with Egypt’s GASC buying 120,000 MT of Ukrainian corn on Tuesday and a couple South Korean feed importers purchasing a combined 136,000 MT, with expected origins of South America or South Africa.

Mar 24 Corn is at $4.30 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $4.11 1/1, down 1/8 cent,

May 24 Corn is at $4.42 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

Jul 24 Corn is at $4.51 3/4, down 1/2 cent,

