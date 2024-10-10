Corn Fractionally Higher on Thursday Morning

Corn prices are showing fractional gains as we trade through the Thursday morning session. Futures closed out the Wednesday session with most contracts within ½ cent of unchanged, as just nearby Dec was up ¼ cent. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was steady on Wednesday at $3.88 1/4 per bu.

Ahead of this morning’s Export Sales report, traders surveyed by Reuters expect to see between 0.9 to 1.7 MMT in corn bookings for 2024/25 during the week that ended on 10/3.

Weekly EIA data showed an increase of 23,000 barrels per day in the week that ended on October 4 to 1.038 million bpd. Despite the increased production, stocks fall 1.305 million barrels to 22.154 million barrels, which is the largest weekly draw since January. Refiner inputs of ethanol were up 4,000 bpd to 912,000 bpd, as gasoline product supplied (implied use) was the largest since December 2021 at 9.65 million barrels per day.

A Bloomberg survey of traders shows corn yield expected at 183.5 bushel per acre ahead of Friday’s Crop Production report, which would be slightly lower than the 183.6 bpa in September. That would peg production at 15.73 billion bushels, down 13 mbu from last month.

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.21, up 1/4 cent, currently up 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $3.88 1/4, unch,

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.38, down 1/4 cent, currently up 3/4 cents

May 25 Corn closed at $4.47 1/4, down 1/4 cent, currently up 3/4 cents

