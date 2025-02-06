Corn Fractionally Higher in Thursday AM Trade

The corn market is trading with fractional gains on Thursday morning. Corn futures found some buying late in the day to pull off the session lows. Contracts were steady to 1 ¼ cents lower in the nearbys, with some new crops higher. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was down 1 1/4 cents at $4.58 1/4.

Trade estimates ahead of Thursday morning’s USDA Export Sales report are calling for 0.85 to 1.5 MMT in 2024/25 corn sales for the week ending on 1/30, with 0-100,000 MT for 2025/26.

EIA data showed ethanol production rebounding in the week of January 31 by 97,000 barrels per day to 1.112 million bpd. Stocks were also building, up 690,000 barrels to 26.412 million barrels. Refiner inputs of ethanol were up 28,000 bpd to 860,000 barrels per day, though exports dropped 73,000 bpd to 106,000 bpd.

Census data showed the largest December corn export figure for the US since 1989 at 5.445 MMT (214.36 mbu), which was also the 4th largest December total all-time. That was up 15.74% from the previous month. Distillers were a record for December at 1.064 MMT, as ethanol exports were also a monthly record at 194.4 million gallons.

A South Korean importer issued a tender to buy 140,000 MT of corn, with offers due on Thursday. Algeria also issued a tender for Thursday for 240,000 MT of corn. ANEC estimates the Brazil corn exports during February at 1.03 MMT.

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.93 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents, currently up 1/2 cent

Nearby Cash was $4.58 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

May 25 Corn closed at $5.04 3/4, unch, currently up 1/4 cent

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.68 1/2, up 1/2 cent, currently unch

New Crop Cash was $4.37 3/8, down 3/4 cent,

