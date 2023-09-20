Corn Fractionally Higher into Midweek

The morning corn trade is fractionally to 1 ¾ cents higher, but Dec had been up by 3 ¾ cents at the overnight high. The corn market ended the Turnaround Tuesday session with 2 ½ to 4 ¾ cent gains, fading the Monday losses but not totally reversing them. December saw a 9 ¼ cent range for the session. A downtrend line from the June and July highs has been technical resistance for December over the past six sessions. Declining trendline support under the market stopped the selling yesterday at $4.68. Open interest continues to expand as harvest broadens, with commensurate commercial hedging. Preliminary OI was up 13,738 contracts on Tuesday, suggesting some net new buying by the funds.

NOAA’s 7-day QPF has potential harvest delaying rain in the forecast from MT through AR, with projected accumulations of over 4” in OK/ S. KS. The Dakotas will see 2-3” of accumulated rainfall. ECB fields will remain relatively dry. USDA showed 90% of the corn crop in the dent stage, while 54% was mature as of 9/17. Corn harvest was 9% complete as of Sunday.

Wire sources had Taiwan as buyers for 65k MT of corn from Brazil. South Korea’s NOFI is on the market for 138k MT of corn. Iran is also looking for 180k MT of corn. Brazilian first crop (summer) corn planting is 21% complete in the center-south region, matching last year’s pace.

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.76 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.50 3/4, up 3 7/8 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.90 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents, currently up 1 cent

May 24 Corn closed at $4.99, up 4 1/2 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

