Corn Firms on Friday Morning

Corn is starting off Friday the 13th session with fractional to 1 ¾ cent strength, though Dec remains sub-$5. Corn futures pulled back into the close, but were still up by 5 ½ to 8 cents on Thursday. December futures printed a wide 14 ½ cent range on report day but stayed under the $5 mark at the high. Carry on the board to March is now 15 ½ cents. USDA raised the estimated cash average price for the marketing year by a nickel to $4.95.

Traders are looking for FAS to report between 600k and 900k MT of corn was sold for export during the week that ended 10/5.

The monthly USDA data showed a 0.8 bpa cut to national corn yield now at 173.0. The trade average guess was to see 173.5 bpa, with the largest changes from September noted as: +2 for IL, +3 for IN, -1 for IA, -1 for MN, and -3 for NE. With no acreage adjustments made, production was shown at 15.064 bbu – a 70 mbu loss from last month compared to the expected 16 mbu cut. The demand adjustments pulled 25 mbu out of feed and residual and 25 out of exports. Carryout was reduced 110 mbu to 2.111 billion, as the trade expected to see 2.148 on average.

The WAOB saw fit to offset U.S. production losses with a 1 MMT increase to Argentina (55) and other smaller nations. World corn carryout was 1.6 MMT tighter to 312.4 MMT. The average trade guess was to see a 1.2 MMT cut to 312.8.

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.96, up 8 cents, currently up 5 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.64 3/8, up 8 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.11 1/2, up 7 3/4 cents, currently up 5 cents

May 24 Corn closed at $5.19 1/2, up 7 3/4 cents, currently up 5 cents

