Corn Firming Up at Midday

Corn futures are posting 1 to 2 ¼ cent gains across most contracts on Tuesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 2 1/4 cents at $3.80 1/4.

USDA reported a private export sale of 122,947 MT of corn to Mexico this morning, with 100,593 MT for 2025/26 and 22,354 MT for 2026/27.

After the Monday close, NASS reported the corn crop at 91% dented and 56% mature, both lagging normal. Harvest was tallied at 11% complete and in line with the average pace. Conditions slipped back by 1% to 66% gd/ex, as the Brugler500 was 2 points lower to 370. By state, IL and NE were up 3 points, with MN improving 4 and SD up 6. Deterioration was noted in IN and ND down 5, with IA and MO dropping 8, as OH slipped 1 point.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.24, up 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.80 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.40 3/4, up 2 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.50, up 1 1/2 cents,

