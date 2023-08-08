Corn Firmer on Turnaround Tuesday Attempt

Midday corn futures are back up by 1 1/4 to 3 1/4 cents through Tuesday. December is working near the highs for the day, but has not been >$5 yet.

Ahead of the NASS Crop Production and WASDE updates on Friday, analysts are looking for a 1.8 bpa national corn yield hit on average. The full range of estimates is from 172.4 to 178 bpa. Traders expect total production to be 15.153 bbu on average.

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report had corn 93% silking, 47% in the dough stage, and 8% dented as of 8/6. Corn conditions increased 4 points from last week on the Brugler500 Index to 349.

Weekly Export Inspections data showed 376,623 MT of corn was shipped during the week that ended 8/3. That was down from 538k MT last week and from 555k MT during the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination at nearly 60% of the total.

Sep 23 Corn is at $4.85 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $5.25 3/8, up 3 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 Corn is at $4.99, up 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 Corn is at $5.12 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,

