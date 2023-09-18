Corn Finished Monday Red

Corn dropped sharply at the day session open, and hung there for most of the day trade. That ended with 4 ¼ to 4 ¾ cent losses across the front months. December settled after a 10 ¼ cent ranged day.

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed 10% of the corn crop has yet to enter the dent stage, while 54% was mature as of 9/17. That compares to 87% and 44% on average respectively. NASS showed corn harvest advanced 4% points to 9% complete – which remains 2 ppts ahead of average. The remaining condition ratings scored 7% VP, 13% P, 29% F, 43% G, and 8% E for a Brugler500 rating of 332. That is down 5 points on the Brugler500 Index from last week, with the most notable drops in CO, IL, and OH.

USDA’s weekly Export Inspections data showed 642,095 MT of corn shipments from the week that ended 9/14. That was up 16.7k MT from last week and was 92.5k MT higher yr/yr. Mexico and Japan were the top destinations, though China was the destination for all 47k MT of the white corn shipments. USDA marked the MYTD total at 1.267 MMT through the first 2-weeks – up 120k MT from last season’s pace.

Chinese Custom’s data had 1.2 MMT of corn imports for August. That was down 33% from Aug ’22. The year-to-date total was 12% lower than 2022 with 14.9 MMT through August.

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.71 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.46 7/8, down 5 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.85 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

May 24 Corn closed at $4.94 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents,

