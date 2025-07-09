Stocks

Corn Falls to New Contract Lows with September Below $4

July 09, 2025 — 05:51 am EDT

Corn futures closed the Tuesday session with contracts down 5 to 7 cents, as September fell below the $4 mark. The front month CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down a nickel at $3.84. 

USDA reported a private export sale of 112,776 MT of corn to Mexico this morning, all for new crop shipment.

The Central Corn Belt is expected to receive 1 to 2 inches of rain this week, with the western half of the Plains and parts of the ECB seeing lighter totals. 

Crop Progress data showed 18% of the US corn crop was silking by July 6, 3 points ahead of normal, with 3% in the dough stage. Condition ratings were up 1% to 74% good/excellent, with the Brugler500 index improving 3 points to 385. Much of the improvement came in the West, with IA up 2 points, KS 15 points higher, and MO up 1. IL was down 9 points, with OH slipping 4 and NE down 2 points. 

Jul 25 Corn  closed at $4.11, down 7 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.84, down 5 cents,

Sep 25 Corn  closed at $3.98, down 5 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.14 1/4, down 6 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $3.73 3/8, down 5 1/4 cents,

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

