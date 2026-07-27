Corn Falls on Monday as Crude Oil Retreats, Ratings Fall After the Close

Corn futures were in retreat mode on Monday with contracts down 2 ½ to 13 ½ cents, across the board, led be the front months. Contracts were pressured by an improving weather forecast and $7.40 losses in crude oil. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 12 1/2 cents at $4.21 1/4.

Monday’s Crop Progress report showed 78% of the US corn crop silking by July 26, 4 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average, with 25% in the dough stage. US condition ratings fell 4% at 63% in good to excellent condition, as the Brugler500 index were down 11 points to at 361.

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USDA’s FGIS tallied corn export shipments at 1.488 MMT (58.58 mbu) during the week ending on July 23. That was 7.74% below week prior and 2.88% below the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 454,201 MT, with 252,204 MT headed to Japan and 236,112 MT to Colombia. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 75.324 MMT (2.965 bbu), which is now 24.81% above the same period last year.

The NOAA 7-day QPF shows 1 to 2 inches across much of IA, MO, IL, IN, and OH over in the next week. Eastern SD and southern MN are seen with 1 to 2 inches.

The Brazilian second corn crop was listed at 60% harvested in the center south region, according to AgRural. That lags the 68% average from the year prior.

Sep 26 Corn closed at $4.51 3/4, down 12 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.21 1/4, down 12 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.74, down 13 1/2 cents,

Mar 27 Corn closed at $4.89 1/2, down 13 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash was $4.25 3/4, down 12 3/4 cents,

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