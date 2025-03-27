Stocks

Corn Falls Lower on Wednesday

March 27, 2025 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures fell to another round of weakness on Wednesday, with contracts closing 4 to 7 cents lower. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 6 cents on the day at $4.17. 

The weekly EIA report showed ethanol production (and this corn use) dropping back 52,000 barrels per day in the week that ended on March 21 to 1.053 million bpd. Even with the output slowdown, stocks were back to building, up 775,000 barrels to 27.35 million barrels, mainly in the Midwest region. That came as exports were up 53,000 bpd to 164,000 bpd, with refiner ethanol inputs pulling back 18,000 bpd to 878,000 bpd. 

Commodity Bulletin: From crude oil to coffee, this FREE newsletter is for industry pros and rookies alike

 

Export Sales data is expected to total between 0.6 and 1.6 MMT for old crop in the week that ended on March 20. Sales for 2025/26 are estimated in a range of 0-100,000 MT. 

Quarterly Grain Stocks data will be released on Monday, with the trade looking for 8.153 bbu of corn on hand as of March 1. That comes with a range of estimates of 8.06 to 8.311 bbu according to the Bloomberg survey.

Overnight, a Taiwan importer purchased 65,000 MT of corn in a tender, with US the expected origin. Another South Korean importer tendered for 280,000 MT of corn.

May 25 Corn  closed at $4.51 1/4, down 6 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.17, down 6 cents,

Jul 25 Corn  closed at $4.59, down 6 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.44 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.08 1/2, down 4 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.