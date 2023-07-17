Corn Falls From Overnight Highs

After a stronger overnight session on weather concerns and Russia exiting the Black Sea Grain Deal, futures are lower at midday. Contracts are down as much as 7 ½ to 11 cents so far on the day.

USDA reported 363,818 MT of corn shipments for the week that ended 7/13. That was slightly above last week, but down from 1.09 MMT during the same week last year. Mexico and China were the top destinations. The weekly report had the season’s total at 33.87 MMT as of 7/13, compared to 50.3 MMT from last year.

The northern half of the Corn Belt is expected to see less than half an inch of rain over the next 7 days per the QPF forecast. The South half for the ECB looks a little wetter. The NWS 8-14 day forecast extending to July 30 leans toward above normal temps west of Ohio. The bias is normal rainfall for that period east of Chicago but leaning dry to the WCB.

Sep 23 Corn is at $4.97 1/4, down 9 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $5.41 3/8, down 11 cents,

Dec 23 Corn is at $5.04 1/4, down 9 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Corn is at $5.15 3/4, down 9 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.