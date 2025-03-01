Corn Falls Double Digits on Friday to End Week of Losses

News & Insights

The corn market selloff continued into Friday close, as front months were down 11 to 12 cents and new crop December own 6 ¾ cents. March ended the week with a loss of 37 ¾ cents (-7.68%). CmdtyView’s national average Cash Corn price was 11 cents lower at $4.23. 

The spring crop insurance price this year is set at $4.70, the average December corn close for February. That is 4 cents above the year prior and set the soy/corn ratio at 2.24 vs. the soybean crop insurance price, the lowest ratio since 2012.

Managed money spec funds in corn futures and options were backing off of their large net long position in the week that ended on February 25 by 16,079 contracts. That was mainly via longs exiting, with a net long of 337,454 contracts by Tuesday. 

President Trump’s 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada are still set for a March 4 start date after some back and forth this week. 

Weekly Export Sales data has total export commitments for the 2024/25 crop at 48.664 MMT, which is 78% of USDA’s full year WASDE projection and ahead of the 76% average pace. Accumulated export shipments are now 26.567 MMT according to the FAS data, 32% above last year and 43% of USDA’s estimate and ahead of the 37% average shipping pace.

 

Mar 25 Corn  closed at $4.53 1/2, down 11 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.23, down 11 cents,

May 25 Corn  closed at $4.69 1/2, down 11 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.55, down 6 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.20, down 8 1/4 cents,

