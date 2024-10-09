Corn Falls into the Close

Corn futures closed out the Tuesday session with contracts down anywhere from ¾ to 5 ¼ cents across the board. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was down 5 1/2 cents at $3.88 per bu.

Census trade data showed a total of 5.156 MMT (203 mbu) of corn shipped during August. That was down 1.97% from last month, nearly double the 2023 total, and a 7-week high. That took the full marketing year total to 2.289 bbu. Ethanol exports for August were a monthly record 141.2 million gallons.

Monday afternoon’s Crop Progress report showed that the US corn harvest was running 3 percentage points ahead of normal at 30%. Just CO, MN, NC, PA, and the Dakotas were reported behind schedule. Condition ratings remained at 64% gd/ex, with 1% falling from fair to very poor, which dropped the Brugler500 index rating by 2 points to 361. By state, MN and OH were up 1 points, with ND (+8) and SD (+7) both seeing an improvement. NE ratings were down 3 points, with MI down 16 and WI 10 points lower.

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.20 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.88, down 5 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.38 1/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

May 25 Corn closed at $4.47 1/2, down 4 cents,

