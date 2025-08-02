Stocks

Corn Falls Back on Friday

August 02, 2025 — 03:38 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures closed out the Friday session with contracts down 2 to 4 ¼ cents, as September was a dime lower on the week and December down 8 ¼ cents. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 3 1/2 cents at $3.73 1/2.

A couple more private export sales were announced this morning, with 125,000 MT to unknown destinations, with another 227,160 MT for unknown (during the reporting period) both for 2025/26. That took this week’s announced flash sales to 1.147 MMT for new crop.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Grain Crushing data showed 447.97 mbu of corn used for ethanol during June, which was up 0.8% from last month and 0.41% larger than June 2024. 

CFTC data indicated a total of 3,820 contracts of futures and options were added to the spec fund net short in corn as of Tuesday, taking it to 181,185 contracts by July 29.

Sep 25 Corn  closed at $3.89 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.10 3/4, down 3 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.28 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.