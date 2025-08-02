Corn Falls Back on Friday

Corn futures closed out the Friday session with contracts down 2 to 4 ¼ cents, as September was a dime lower on the week and December down 8 ¼ cents. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 3 1/2 cents at $3.73 1/2.

A couple more private export sales were announced this morning, with 125,000 MT to unknown destinations, with another 227,160 MT for unknown (during the reporting period) both for 2025/26. That took this week’s announced flash sales to 1.147 MMT for new crop.

Grain Crushing data showed 447.97 mbu of corn used for ethanol during June, which was up 0.8% from last month and 0.41% larger than June 2024.

CFTC data indicated a total of 3,820 contracts of futures and options were added to the spec fund net short in corn as of Tuesday, taking it to 181,185 contracts by July 29.

Sep 25 Corn closed at $3.89 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.10 3/4, down 3 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.28 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

