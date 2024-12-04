Corn Falling to Start Midweek Trade

Corn is showing 1 to 2 ½ cent losses so far on Wednesday AM trade. The corn market ended the Tuesday session with losses after a stronger overnight session. Contracts were down fractionally to 1 ¼ cents on the day. There were 111 deliveries issued against December corn futures overnight to take the total since FND to 444. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was up ¼ cent at $4.05 1/2.

A report on Tuesday initially indicated there wouldn’t be a finalization of guidance for the 45Z Clean Fuel Production tax before the Biden administration left office. Later in the day, according to a DTN report, clarification from the Treasury Department indicated there would be guidance before they left office.

USDA’s Grain Crushing report for October grind showed 460.49 mbu of corn used in ethanol production during the month. That was down 0.4% from last year but a 3% hike from the previous month (note correction).

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.23 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.05 1/2, up 1/4 cent,

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.32 1/4, down 1/4 cent, currently down 2 1/4 cents

May 25 Corn closed at $4.38, down 1 cent, currently down 2 1/4 cents

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.