Corn Falling Out of the Three-Day Weekend

Corn price action is down 2 to 3 ½ cents as trade resumes on Tuesday morning. Futures posted fractional gains on Friday, as March managed to close the week with a 1 ½ cent gain. Preliminary open interest was up 5,808 contracts on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3/4 cent at $3.98 1/4.

Large managed money speculators were trimming 20,576 contracts from their net short position as of February 10, with a net short of 48,210 contracts on Tuesday.

Export Sales data from Thursday now has corn commitments of shipped and unshipped sales at 60.805 MMT, which is up 31% from last year. That is 73% of the full year USDA export projection, matching the average pace.

Brazil’s first corn crop was estimated at 22% harvested as of Thursday according to AgRural, now behind the 29% pace from last year. Second crop planting is now at 31% complete, below the 36% pace in 2025.

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.31 3/4, up 1/2 cent, currently down 2 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $3.98 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.42, up 1/4 cent, currently down 3 1/4 cents

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.50, up 1/4 cent, currently down 3 1/4 cents

