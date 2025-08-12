Corn Falling at Midday as USDA Throws Fuel on the Bear’s Fire

Corn futures are trading with Tuesday losses of 11 to 12 cents across the front months at midday, following more than 1 billion bushels added to the balance sheet bet the USDA. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 12 cents at $3.56 1/2.

USDA reported a private export sale this morning of 315,488 MT of corn to Mexico, with 20,830 MT for old crop and 294,658 MT for 2025/26.

This morning’s USDA Crop Production report showed the national corn yield at 188.8 bpa this morning, which was above the trade ideas of 184.3. Production was pegged at 16.742 billion bushels, up 1.037 bbu from last month’s WASDE total. Acreage was a big reason as a surprising 2.1 million planted acres were added this month to 97.3 million acres.

Via the WASDE, old crop corn stocks were pegged at 1.305 bbu, down 35 mbu from last month, as exports were raised by 70 mby, with corn used in ethanol trimmed back. With the production changes, new crop was up 457 mbu to 2.117 bbu. World stocks for the 2025/26 marketing year were 10.46 MMT higher to 282.54 MMT. Old crop production for Brazil was unchanged at 132 MMT.

Crop Progress data showed the US corn crop at 94% silking, with 58% in the dough stage. The crop was also listed at 14% dented as of Sunday. Conditions slipped 1 point this week, to 72% gd/ex and 383 on the Brugler500 index. Improvement was noted in IN, IA, an MN, all up 2. Deterioration was seen in IL, down 10 points, MI, 19 points lower, with MO falling 7, OH down 8 and ND slipping 9.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 65,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight. ANEC estimates the August corn export total for Brazil at 7.97 MMT, a 0.39 MMT increase from their previous number and would be 1.9 MMT above the same month last year.

Sep 25 Corn is at $3.73, down 12 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.56 1/2, down 12 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $3.96, down 11 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.13 1/2, down 11 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.53 3/4, down 11 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.