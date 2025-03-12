Corn Falling at Midday with Tariff Risk Off

The corn market is posting double digit losses across most contracts on Wednesday, with contracts 10 to 12 cents lower in the nearbys. New crop December is 7 cents lower. CmdtyView’s national average Cash Corn price is down 11 1/2 cents at $4.20 1/2.

Canada’s energy minister stated that potential retaliatory tariffs on US goods could hit ethanol in their second round of duties, which are threatened if the US proceeds with the delayed USMCA tariffs on April 2. Retaliatory tariffs from the EU due to President Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs are set to begin in early April and are likely to include corn. While the EU has very little US corn on the books, the US has shipped 2.47 MMT of corn to the EU this MY.

Commodity Bulletin:

The weekly EIA report showed ethanol production cut back by 31,000 barrels per day in the week ending on March 7, with a total of 1.062 million bpd. Stocks of ethanol rose 87,000 barrels to 27.376 million barrels. Stocks in the Midwest expanded to a record 11.537 million barrels. Refiner inputs of ethanol were down 13,000 bpd to 877,000 bpd, as gasoline product supplied (implied use) was the highest since early November at 9.182 million bpd.

Ahead of the Thursday morning Export Sales report, traders are looking for 0.75 and 1.4 MMT in old crop corn bookings during the week that ended on 3/6. New crop sales are estimated to total between 0 and 100,000 MT.

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.46, down 10 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.20 1/2, down 11 1/2 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $4.58 1/2, down 11 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.47 1/2, down 7 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.10 1/2, down 8 cents,

