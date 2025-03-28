Corn Falling Lower on Friday Morning

Corn price action is showing 3 to 5 cents in the nearbys contracts so far on Friday. Futures posted fractional to 1 ¼ cent losses on Thursday, as contracts pulled off the early weakness. Preliminary open interest was up 3,509 contracts on the day. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down by a penny on the day at $4.16.

Export Sales data was tallied at 1.04 MMT for old crop in the week that ended on March 20. That was a drop of 30.5% from the previous week and 13.8% below the same week last year. Japan was the largest buyer of 415,300 MT, with 309,900 MT sold to Mexico and 212,900 MT to Columbia. There was 494,000 MT in net reductions during that week, most of which were switched to a destination. New crop sales were reported at 0 MT.

Commodity Bulletin:

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 204,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight.

May 25 Corn closed at $4.50, down 1 1/4 cents, currently down 5 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.16, down 1 cent,

Jul 25 Corn closed at $4.58, down 1 cent, currently down 4 3/4 cents

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.43 3/4, down 3/4 cent, currently down 3 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash was $4.07 7/8, down 3/4 cent,

