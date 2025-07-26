Corn Falling Lower on Friday

Corn futures are showing 3 to 3 ¼ cent losses so far on Friday, as futures continue to fade lower on the wet forecasts. The CmdtyView national average new crop Cash Corn price is down 3 cents at $3.75. As we round out July, a band of rain is expected to make its way from Nebraska to Ohio in the next week, with 1 to 2 inches. Lighter totals are along the lines north and south.

USDA reported a private export sale of 102,870 MT of corn sold to Mexico this morning for new crop shipment. Another 140,000 MT was reported to South Korea all for 2025/26.

Weekly Export Sales data has total corn export commitments at 70.110 MMT, which is above the USDA estimate for the full year and compared to the 102% average pace by now. Exports are now 60.172 MMT, or 86% of the USDA number and behind the 89% average.

Sep 25 Corn is at $3.98 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.83 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.17 3/4, down 3 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.35, down 3 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.75, down 3 cents,

