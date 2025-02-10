Corn Falling on Friday

Corn futures are feeling the pressure ahead of the weekend, with losses of 5 to 9 cents. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView is back down 9 ¼ cents at $4.51 1/4. President Trump has released a statement saying he will announce reciprocal tariffs on many countries next week.

Export Sales data totaled corn bookings for 2024/25 at 1.477 MMT, which took the total commitments for the year to 44.767 MMT. That is 72% of USDA’s estimate, compared to the 70% average pace.

A South Korea importer purchased a total of 63,000 MT of corn in a private deal late on Thursday.

Argentina’s corn crop was estimated at 25% excellent and 49% normal according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchanges, down 3% and 1% respectively from last week, with poor ratings up 4% to 26%.

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.86, down 9 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.51 1/4, down 9 1/4 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $4.98 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.64 1/2, down 5 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.32 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

