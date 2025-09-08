Corn Falling in Early Monday Trade

Corn price action is down 1 to 2 cents so far on Monday morning. Futures slipped lower into the Friday close, failing to hold the midday gains. Contracts were fractionally to 2 cents lower across most contracts, as December was 2 ¼ cents lower on the week. Friday’s Preliminary open interest was up 5,206 contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 2 at $3.73 ¼.

Export Sales data from Friday morning showed net reductions of 280,943 MT for old crop, a MY low, but normal for the last full week of the marketing year. New crop business was tallied at 2.117 MMT, which was 1.3% above last week and 16.2% above the same week last year. The largest buyer during that week was Mexico at 511,800 MT, with 478,700 MT purchased by Columbian buyers, and 320,500 MT sold to unknown.

The CFTC Commitment of Traders report showed spec traders trimming 19,199 contracts from their net short position in corn futures and options as of September 2nd. By Tuesday, their net short stood at 91,487 contracts.

Ukraine corn production for 2025 is pegs at 30.3 MMT according to APK-Inform, which is up from the 27.5 MMT estimate prior. AgRural estimates the Brazilian first corn crop at 12% planted as of last Thursday.

Sep 25 Corn closed at $3.99, down 3/4 cent, currently down 3 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $3.73 1/4, down 2 cents,

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.18, down 1 3/4 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.36 1/2, down 1 cent, currently down 1 1/2 cents

