Corn Falling from Early Gains at Midday

The corn market is fading off the early strength from Wednesday morning, with contracts down anywhere from 1 to 4 cents at midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 3 3/4 cents on Friday at $4.65.

The average close for December corn futures has been $4.71 so far through February. The average close during this month is used to determine the base crop insurance price. Last year was $4.66.

The weekly EIA report will be released on Thursday morning, with ethanol output likely to be down with the recent stocks buildup and weaker margins.

A Taiwan importer purchased 65,000 MT of corn in their tender overnight, likely from the US.

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.98, down 4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.65, down 3 3/4 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $5.12 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.76 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.45 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.