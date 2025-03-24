Corn Falling Back to Begin New Week

Corn is starting off Monday with 2 to 4 cent lower trade so far. Futures closed last week with Friday losses of 2 to 5 cents across most front months. Despite the Friday weakness, May saw a 5 ¾ cent gain on the week. New crop held steady, as the trade range narrows ahead of the Prospective Plantings report on the 31st, with just a 7 ¾ cent range on the week. Preliminary open interest was up 19,601 contracts on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was back down 4 ¼ cents on Friday at $4.29 ¾.

Weekly Commitment of Traders data showed the managed money crowd in corn futures and options peeling back their net long position in the week of 3/18 by 39,271 contracts. The net long was just 107,270 contracts as of Tuesday, vs. the 364,217 position at the beginning of February. Commercials saw shorts were exiting, with the net short down 38,690 contracts to 422,760 contracts.

Commodity Bulletin:

With the second crop corn in Brazil just finishing off planting, AgRural estimates the safrinha crop at 87.9 MMT. That is steady with their prior number, though they did issue convers due to irregular rainfall.

May 25 Corn closed at $4.64 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents, currently down 3 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.29 3/4, down 4 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 Corn closed at $4.71 1/2, down 4 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.51, down 2 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash was $4.14 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

