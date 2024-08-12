Corn Falling Ahead of USDA Yield Estimates

Corn prices are down 1 to 2 cents so far on Monday morning. Futures settled 2 to 2 ½ cents lower on Friday. Position squaring ahead of Monday’s USDA reports was a major feature, with trade estimates showing most analysts expecting to see an increase to US average yield.

The CFTC Commitment of Traders report from Friday afternoon showed commercial (PMPU) traders had finally returned to a net short position of 38,605 contracts as of August 6. The managed money spec funds trimmed their net short position by 52,551 contracts in the reporting week, leaving them net short 242,545 contracts.

Estimates ahead of next Monday’s WASDE report show old crop corn stocks expected to be unchanged at 1.877 bbu. New crop estimates are calling for a minimal change, with the average at 2.096 bbu, up 1 mbu from July, though the range is wide at 1.897 bbu to 2.285 bbu.

Sep 24 Corn closed at $3.76 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $3.64 1/2, down 3 cents,

Dec 24 Corn closed at $3.95, down 2 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.12 1/2, down 2 cents, currently down 2 cents

New Crop Cash was $3.57 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

