Stocks

Corn Fall on Wednesday as Liberation Day Tariffs Announced

April 03, 2025 — 03:08 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures closed the midweek session with contracts fractionally lower in some new crop months to as much 4 cents in the red for nearbys. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 3 3/4 cents on the day at $4.27 1/2. 

President Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs came with Mexico and Canada left off the list and the exemption on all USMCA compliant goods remaining in place. Reciprocal tariffs on Japan at 24%, South Korea at 25% and a baseline of 10% on Colombia were put in place.  They go into effect on April 9.

Commodity Bulletin: From crude oil to coffee, this FREE newsletter is for industry pros and rookies alike

 

Weekly EIA data showed a 10,000 barrels per day increase in ethanol production during the week that ended on March 28, taking the output total to 1.063 million bpd in that week. Stocks were back down 738,000 barrels to 26.612 million. Refiner inputs of ethanol were up 20,000 bpd to 898,000 bpd, as exports dropped to the lowest since last July at 62,000 bpd.

Export Sales data is expected to show between 0.8 and 1.6 MMT in corn bookings for 2024/25 on Thursday morning. New crop is pegged in the middle of 0-100,000 MT.

May 25 Corn  closed at $4.57 3/4, down 4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.27 1/2, down 3 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 Corn  closed at $4.65 1/4, down 3 cents,

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.48 3/4, down 3/4 cent,

New Crop Cash  was $4.12 5/8, down 3/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.