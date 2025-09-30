Corn Fails to Buy on Export Business, with Front Month Fractional Losses

The corn market closed out the Monday session with front months fractionally lower and contracts for September ’26 and beyond up ¾ to 1 ¾ cents. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was steady at $3.78 ¼ on Monday.

The USDA reported private sales of 135,660 MT of corn to Mexico for 2025/26, with 110,668 MT of corn sold to unknown destinations.

Crop Progress data from Monday afternoon showed a total of 95% of the US corn crop listed as dented and 71% mature. Harvest progressed to 18%, which is still shy of the 19% average pace. Condition ratings were left unchanged this week at 66% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index steady at 370.

This morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 1.527 MMT (60.12 mbu) of corn shipped in the week of 9/25. That was 10.19% above the week prior and 32.85% larger than same week last year. Mexico was the largest buyer of 663,960 MT, with 251,883 MT shipped to Japan and 191,564 MT to Sough Korea. The marketing year total is now at 5.097 MMT (200.65 mbu) shipped, which is 52.11% above the same period last year.

Heading into the September 30 Grain Stocks report on Tuesday, analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are looking for USDA to show 1.336 bbu of corn on hand as of September 1. The range of estimates is 1.26 to 1.45 bbu.

Brazil’s first corn crop in the center-south region is pegged at 32% planted as of Thursday according to AgRural. Last year on that date was 30% planted.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.21 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash was $3.78 1/4, unch,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.38 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.47 3/4, down 1/4 cent,

