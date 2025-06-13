Corn Failing to See Buying on Friday Morning

Corn prices are slipping off fractionally to 2 cents so far on Friday morning. Futures closed with contracts fractional to 1 ½ cent gains across most contracts. Preliminary open interest was down 1,061 contracts on Thursday, with the July exodus continuing, down 36,490. The front month CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 1 1/2 cents at $4.15. A wet forecast over the next week across the Corn Belt limited much upside movement for the new crop contracts. Crude oil is up $5.65/barrel this morning following Isreal strikes on Iran overnight.

Weekly Export Sales data indicated a total of 791,327 MT of old crop corn sold in the week of June 5. That was a 9-week low. Japan was the largest buyer of 376,200 MT, with 164,400 MT sold to Mexico, and 142,500 MT to Colombia New crop sales were at net reductions of 29,550 MT.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The monthly WASDE report from the USDA showed a 50 million bushel increase to the US export projection. That dropped the old crop US ending stocks figure by the same amount to 1.365 billion bushel and was below the average trade guess calling for a 23 mbu cut. New crop carryout was cut by that same amount on the smaller carryover, to 1.75 bbu. On the World side, the 2024/25 ending stocks were down 2.25 MMT to 285.04 MMT. New crop stocks for the world were down 2.6 MMT to 275.24 MMT.

South American crop estimates were unchanged, with Argentina at 50 MMT and Brazil left at 130 MMT vs. estimate calling for a 1.8 MMT hike. CONAB data released on Thursday showed the Brazilian corn crop estimate at 128.25 MMT, a 1.38 MMT increase from the prior estimate on a 1.2 MMT jump to the second crop number.

Jul 25 Corn closed at $4.38 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents, currently down 2 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.15, up 1 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 Corn closed at $4.26 1/4, up 1 cent, currently down 1 cents

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.40 1/2, up 3/4 cent, currently down 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash was $3.98 1/1, up 3/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.