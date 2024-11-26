Corn Failing to Buy into Export Business

Corn is showing a slightly lower trade to start the short week, with contracts down 1 to 3 cents across most months. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView is down 1 1/2 cents at $4.01 per bu.

USDA reported a private export sale of 454,090 MT of corn to Mexico this morning, with 364,792 MT for 2024/25 and 89,298 MT for 2025/26.

Weekly Export Inspections data from USDA showed 903,049 MT (35.55 mbu) of corn shopped in the week that ended on November 21. That was a 2.66% increase from last week and well above the same week last year. Of that total, 406,285 MT was headed to Mexico, with 219,705 MT to Japan. Marketing year shipments have totaled 10.028 MMT (394.81 mbu), which is 37.54% above the same point last year and the best start since the 2018/19 MY.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report from CFTC showed managed money spec traders in corn adding 4,639 contracts to their net long as of 11/19, taking the position to 114,628 contracts. Commercials were adding 1,337 contracts to their net short as of Tuesday to 321,974 contracts.

Dec 24 Corn is at $4.24, down 1 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.01, down 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.32 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $4.40, down 2 1/2 cents,

