Corn Fading Lower at Midday

Corn futures are trading 4 to 6 cents lower across the front months on Thursday, fading the gains from earlier this week. New Crop December is down 4 ½ cents.

The weather outlook via the 7-day QPF remains dry for the next week, with warmer weaher still expected.

Export Sales data showed 236,809 MT of old crop sales booked in the week that ended on July 13. That was on the low side of estimates and nearly half of what was reported last week. THe top buyer was Columbia at 110,400 MT. New crop sales totaled 491,595 MT in that week, the second largest this MY and on the high side of trade estimates. Mexico was the buyer of 386,500 MT.

Sep 23 Corn is at $5.40, down 5 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $5.84 3/8, down 5 5/8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn is at $5.48 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Corn is at $5.59 1/4, down 4 cents,

