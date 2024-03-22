News & Insights

Stocks

Corn Fading into Weekend

March 22, 2024 — 02:36 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Corn futures are down by 1 ¼ to 2 ½ cents through Friday’s midday. The old crop contracts remain more than 2c in the black for the week’s move after hitting a 5-wk high yesterday. 

USDA’s National Weekly Ethanol report showed ethanol prices were mostly UNCH this week from $1.36 to $1.50/gal regionally. The cash DDGS market ranged from $170 to $210/ton this week, mostly ~$5/ton higher. Corn oil was mostly within 3c of last week from 40 to 45 cents/lb regionally. 

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report had 1.19 MMT of corn was booked during the week that ended 3/14. That was at the high end of the expected range but was down 8% for the week and was under the 3.1 MMT sold during the same week last year. Total commitments were up to 41.7 MMT, which is 19% ahead of last year’s pace. 

BAGE reported Argentina’s corn harvest was 3.7% completed as of 3/21. They lowered their output forecast by 2.5 MMT. 

May 24 Corn  is at $4.38 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash   is at $4.14 1/2, down 2 3/8 cents,

Jul 24 Corn  is at $4.51 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 Corn  is at $4.73 3/4, down 3 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.