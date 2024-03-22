Corn Fading into Weekend

Corn futures are down by 1 ¼ to 2 ½ cents through Friday’s midday. The old crop contracts remain more than 2c in the black for the week’s move after hitting a 5-wk high yesterday.

USDA’s National Weekly Ethanol report showed ethanol prices were mostly UNCH this week from $1.36 to $1.50/gal regionally. The cash DDGS market ranged from $170 to $210/ton this week, mostly ~$5/ton higher. Corn oil was mostly within 3c of last week from 40 to 45 cents/lb regionally.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report had 1.19 MMT of corn was booked during the week that ended 3/14. That was at the high end of the expected range but was down 8% for the week and was under the 3.1 MMT sold during the same week last year. Total commitments were up to 41.7 MMT, which is 19% ahead of last year’s pace.

BAGE reported Argentina’s corn harvest was 3.7% completed as of 3/21. They lowered their output forecast by 2.5 MMT.

May 24 Corn is at $4.38 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.14 1/2, down 2 3/8 cents,

Jul 24 Corn is at $4.51 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 Corn is at $4.73 3/4, down 3 cents,

