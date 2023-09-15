Corn Fading into Weekend

Midday corn futures are printing 1 ½ to 3 cent losses for Friday. The now lead month December has seen a 7 ½ cent range so far for the day from -4 ½ to + 3. December is now at a 6 cent loss for the week’s move. Friday’s Dollar Index is cooling off after an impressive run from $99.26 in July to a 6-mo high $105.43 – including a $0.180 point rally this week.

BAGE reported corn planting at 2.2% complete, maintaining the 7.3m HA forecasted area. Ukraine’s harvest was reported at 55.8k MT as of 9/15. That is 12.4% lower yr/yr.

StatsCan data put 2023 Canadian corn production at 14.932 MMT. That was up 2.7% from last year.

Dec 23 Corn is at $4.77, down 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.52, down 4 3/8 cents,

Mar 24 Corn is at $4.91 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

May 24 Corn is at $4.99 3/4, down 3 cents,

