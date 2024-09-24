Corn Fading Early Gains at Midday

Corn futures are trading with fractional to 1 ¼ cent losses so far on Tuesday. Preliminary open interest was down 2,915 contracts overall, with December down 5,623 contracts and implying short covering. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView is down by a penny at $3.79 1/4 per bu.

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed the US corn crop at 92% dented, with 61% listed as mature. Harvest pace was listed at 14% complete, 3 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average. Condition ratings were left unchanged in the combined gd/ex categories at 65%, with 1% dropping from excellent to good and pulling the Brugler500 index down 1 point to 364. Ratings in OH slipped 8 points, with ND down 6 points, NE losing 5 points, IL and IN dropping 2 points and 1 point in IA.

Brazil’s ANEC estimates the country’s September corn exports at 6.68 MMT, up slightly from their previous estimate last week.

Dec 24 Corn is at $4.12 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.79 1/4, down 1 cents,

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.31, down 3/4 cent,

May 25 Corn is at $4.42, down 1/2 cent,

New Crop Cash is at $3.79 1/4, down 1 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.