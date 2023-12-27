Corn Fades on Wednesday

The corn market closed the Wednesday session with 3 to 3 ¾ cent losses having wobbled back from the strong start to the week. March printed a 5 ¾ cent range for the day, entirely in the red, but closed 2c off the session low.

The new crop soy/corn ratio closed at 2.498 on Wednesday, from 2.525 at the beginning of the month.

China continues to make steps toward adopting GMO corn and soybeans. In a recent announcement the Ministry of Ag and Rural Affairs listed 26 seed companies that may produce and sell seeds in China. Note: all 26 listed companies are Chinese domestic.

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.76 1/2, down 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.49 3/8, down 3 5/8 cents,

May 24 Corn closed at $4.88 1/2, down 3 3/4 cents,

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.98, down 3 1/2 cents,

