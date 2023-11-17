News & Insights

Corn Fades into Friday

November 17, 2023 — 08:30 am EST

Corn is trading with morning weakness of 1 ¾ to 3 cents so far for Friday. Corn futures rallied from their initial weakness on Thursday to close 3 ½ to 5 cents higher on the day. Dec futures printed a 12c range on the day.  Preliminary open interest showed short covering, dropping 7,430 contracts on the higher price action. 

The weekly FAS data showed 1.81 MMT of corn (~71 million bushels) was booked during the week that ended 11/9. That was a 6-wk high and was above pre-report estimates. Mexico was the top buyer with 1.06 MMT, including 703k MT previously announced. The full year commitments are now at 21.1 MMT (830 mbu) and are 33% ahead of last year’s depressed pace. 

AgRural reported the 1st crop Brazilian corn planting reached 76% complete in the C-S region, that is 10ppts more through the week and is faster than the 70% last year. Refinitiv lowered their forecast for Brazilian corn production by 3% to 121.3 MMT – citing delayed 1st crop planting. 

Dec 23 Corn  closed at $4.74 3/4, up 4 cents, currently down 3 cents

Nearby Cash   was $4.48 1/2, up 3 7/8 cents,

Mar 24 Corn  closed at $4.93 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents

May 24 Corn  closed at $5.03 1/2, up 5 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

 

