Corn Facing Tuesday Weakness

Corn futures are down 3 to 5 cents across most contracts on Tuesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 4 1/4 cents to $3.90 1/2.

StoneX estimates the 2025 US corn yield at 186 bpa, an increase from the 185.9 bpa last month. The NASS Crop Production report is expected this month despite the government shutdown, with the dates pushed back to November 14.

Don’t Miss a Day:

CONAB estimates the 2025/26 ethanol production total out of Brazil at 36.16 billion liters, up from their 35.74 billion liter number previously.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.30, down 4 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.90 1/2, down 4 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.43 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.52 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.