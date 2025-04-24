Corn Facing Midweek Pressure

The corn market is holding onto Wednesday losses so far at midday. Contracts are down 2 to 4 cents. The front month CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 2 ¾ cents at $4.46 3/4.

Weekly EIA data showed ethanol production rising 21,000 barrels per day in the week that ended on April 18 to 1.033 bpd. Still, stocks of the fuel saw a draw of 1.333 million barrels to 25.481 million barrels. Ethanol exports were down 62,000 bpd week/week to 75,000 bpd, as refiner inputs of ethanol were up 19,000 bpd to 921,000 bpd. That was the highest since the week of October 25, as implied gasoline use (product supplied) was the highest since Jule 2024 at 9.414 million bpd.

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning.

May 25 Corn is at $4.73, down 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.46 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 Corn is at $4.80 1/4, down 3 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.54 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.18 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

