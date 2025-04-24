Corn Facing Midweek Pressure

The corn market is holding onto Wednesday losses so far at midday. Contracts are down 2 to 4 cents. The front month CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 2 ¾ cents at $4.46 3/4.
Weekly EIA data showed ethanol production rising 21,000 barrels per day in the week that ended on April 18 to 1.033 bpd. Still, stocks of the fuel saw a draw of 1.333 million barrels to 25.481 million barrels. Ethanol exports were down 62,000 bpd week/week to 75,000 bpd, as refiner inputs of ethanol were up 19,000 bpd to 921,000 bpd. That was the highest since the week of October 25, as implied gasoline use (product supplied) was the highest since Jule 2024 at 9.414 million bpd.
Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning.
May 25 Corn is at $4.73, down 2 3/4 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $4.46 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents,
Jul 25 Corn is at $4.80 1/4, down 3 cents,
Dec 25 Corn is at $4.54 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,
New Crop Cash is at $4.18 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- The Soybean Market Is Demonstrating Resilience. Here Are the Levels to Watch Before You Buy July Soybean Futures.
- July Soft Red Winter Wheat Prices May Have Found a Bottom. Here Are the Levels to Watch Before You Buy.
- Cotton Prices Have Bottomed, But Fundamentals Need to Improve for a Sustained Price Uptrend
- July Corn Futures Hit a 2-Week High Today and More Gains Could Be Just Around the Corner
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.