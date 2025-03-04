News & Insights

Corn Faces Tariff Pressure on Tuesday

March 04, 2025 — 08:36 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures closed out the Tuesday session with contracts down 4 to 5 cents in most contracts. Pressure from tariffs continued to weigh on the market as longs were busy exiting. CmdtyView’s national average Cash Corn price was down 5 cents at $4.10 1/4. 

President Trump followed through with the 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada. Mexico has given a Sunday deadline on how they will respond, with the Mexican President stating both tariff and non-tariff measures. Canada has issued 25% tariffs on $30 billion(Canadian) of US goods, with a second round coming in 21 days on $125 billion. Later in the day, Commerce Secretary Lutnick indicated there may be an announcement coming on Wednesday regarding a potential rollback of the tariffs. 

In response to President Trump’s additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods, China has issued a 15% tariff on imports of US corn. For reference, they have nothing on the books for US corn imports.

Mar 25 Corn  closed at $4.36, down 4 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.10 1/4, down 5 cents,

May 25 Corn  closed at $4.51 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.46 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.11 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

 

