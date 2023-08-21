Corn Extends Gains into Monday Morning

Corn futures are off their overnight highs by about a dime, but are still 3 to 3 3/4 cents in the black into the Monday day session. Corn settled 2 to 7 ¼ cents higher on Friday, with new crop December seeing the biggest bounce. With that Friday pop, December gained a net 5 ¼ cents per bushel for the week. Preliminary OI for Friday indicates modest short covering, dropping 839 contracts.

Friday’s Commitment of Traders report showed the large spec funds adding to their managed money net short by 45,924 contracts in the week ending August 15. That left them 72,580 net short going home on Tuesday.

USDA reported an export sale of 112,000 MT to Mexico for the new crop marketing year on Friday under the daily system.

Sep 23 Corn closed at $4.79 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents, currently up 3 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $5.18 1/1, up 6 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.93, up 7 1/4 cents, currently up 3 1/2 cents

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.06 1/2, up 6 3/4 cents, currently up 3 1/2 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.