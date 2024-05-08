Corn Extending Weakness into Wednesday

Corn prices are posting 2 to 3 cent losses on Wednesday morning. Futures slipped back on Turnaround Tuesday, with nearby contracts down ¼ to 3 ½ cents. Other contracts were steady to a penny higher. We got confirmation of a slowdown in US planting on Monday, but traders are looking ahead towards a period of drier weather across much of the US beyond this Wednesday through early next week.

The average trade estimate for 2024/25 US corn production is around 14.87 billion bushels, based on wire house surveys. It can vary a little depending on the mix of analysts and traders included. The WASDE report will be out on Friday. NASS will not issue corn or soybean production estimates this early. Very few analysts believe the WAOB has adequate information to deviate from the 181 bpa average yield used in February, with a few skewing 2 bpa lower.

Ahead of Friday’s reports the trade estimated old crop US carryout will be trimmed by 28 mbu to 2.094 bbu. The initial new crop number is seen at 2.282 bbu according to a Bloomberg poll of analysts.

Canadian corn stocks at the end of March were 8.267 MMT according to Stats Canada, down 8.9% from last year.

May 24 Corn closed at $4.53 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.44 1/1, down 1 7/8 cents,

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.67, down 2 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.88 1/2, unch, currently down 2 cents

New Crop Cash was $4.52, up 1/8 cent,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

