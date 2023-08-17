Corn Extending Strength into Thursday

Corn futures are trying to extend Wednesday bargain buying, with futures higher at midday. Contracts are anywhere from 2 to 4 ½ cents higher across the front months, led by December.

USDA’s Export Sales report indicated a total of 233,471 MT of corn sold for 22/23 shipment during the week of 8/10. That was a 3-week high and 55.2% larger vs. last week. New crop bookings came in at 704,694 MT during that week, down 7.1% from the week prior. Total forward sales are still running 24.1% below the same week last year.

The International Grains Council raised world corn production by 1 MMT from their July number to 1.221 billion MT. Total world corn stocks for 23/24 were up 6 MMT to 288 MMT.

Sep 23 Corn is at $4.73 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $5.12 3/4, up 3 1/8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn is at $4.86, up 4 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Corn is at $5.00, up 4 1/2 cents,

