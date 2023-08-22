Corn Extending Pullback through Midday

Front month corn prices are trading near their lows for the day on 5 ¾ to 6 ½ cent losses. December has seen another double digit ranged session so far.

USDA announced some forward sales to Mexico this morning, with private exporters having sold 224k MT – half for 24/25 delivery and the other half for 25/26.

Day 1 of the ProFarmer Crop Tour showed the Ohio corn yield pegged at 183.9 bpa, 4.7% above the 3-year average. For South Dakota, scouts had an average of 157.4 bpa. 5.2% above the 3-year average for the tour.

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report had 78% of the corn crop in the dough stage, 35% of corn in the dent stage, and 4% mature. The weekly condition ratings shifted 1% point each from Fair and Good to Poor and Very Poor. On net that pulled the Brugler500 score down 4 points to 349.

AgRural reported Brazil’s 1st crop corn planting at 4.6% complete as of 8/17. That is up from 1.8% at the same time last year.

Sep 23 Corn is at $4.62 1/2, down 6 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.99 1/8, down 6 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 Corn is at $4.75 3/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Corn is at $4.90, down 6 3/4 cents,

