Corn Extending Gains into Tuesday’s Midday

Corn futures are showing 4 to 5 ½ cent gains across most contracts on Tuesday, with December leading the way. Preliminary open interest showed net new buying, up 20,956 contracts, with most of that in the March contract (13,944). The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView is up 5 3/4 cents at $3.84 3/4 per bu.

After a slew of export business announced on Monday, another round of 359,500 MT of corn was reported to Mexico this morning.

The weekly Crop Progress report showed the US corn crop was 98% mature as of October 20, up from the 95% average. Harvest was tallied at 65% complete, which is 13 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average pace. All of the 18 reported states by NASS were at or faster than their respective average harvest pace.

Dec 24 Corn is at $4.15, up 5 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.84 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.27 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $4.35 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

