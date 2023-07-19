Corn Extending Gains by Double Digits

Corn prices are another 14 to 23 cents higher in early Wednesday futures action. Corn ended Tuesday just a nickel under the session highs with 22 to 29 1/2 cent gains. That was the highest close since June 30th for the December contract. Trade talk generally attributed the buying to a period of above normal temps expected in the western Corn Belt the last week of July, although the buying also encompassed fertilizer stocks and even oats, suggesting a broader industry wide buying interest.

EIA will show their ethanol production and stocks data later this morning.

A well known private crop forecaster kept his US average yield estimate at 175 bpa.

Algeria is seeking 240k MT of corn, to be sourced from South America. Iran is tendering for 180k MT of corn. Chinese corn imports in June 2023 totaled 1.85 MMT from all origins, down 16% from June 2022. Calendar YTD imports at 12.03 MMT are down 11.5% from last year.

Sep 23 Corn closed at $5.28 3/4, up 29 1/2 cents, currently up 22 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $5.74 1/2, up 30 5/8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn closed at $5.34 1/2, up 28 1/2 cents, currently up 23 cents

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.44 1/2, up 27 1/4 cents, currently up 22 1/2 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.