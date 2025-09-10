Stocks

Corn Easing Lower on Tuesday

September 10, 2025 — 05:11 am EDT

Corn futures are giving some of the Monday gains back on Tuesday with midday losses of 1 to 2 cents. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 1 3/4 at $3.75 1/4. 

Late on Monday, NASS reported that 74% of the US corn crop was dented, with 25% listed as mature. Initial harvest progress was reported at 4% complete. Harvest was at 1% in IN and 2% in IL, with MO at 9% complete. Condition ratings were down 1%, as expected to 68% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index down 1 point to 375. Noticeable ratings drops were noted in OH, down 23, with MI dropping 10 and IA down 9. 

Sep 25 Corn is at $4.01 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.75 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.20, down 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.38 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.75 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

