Corn Easing Lower at Midday

October 04, 2025 — 03:41 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures are showing fractional to penny losses across most contracts on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 3/4 cent at $3.77 1/4. 

The harvest price for crop insurance will be found this month via the average December corn close during October. The average of the first two days is $4.19, vs. the spring price at $4.70.

A Ukrainian farm union, UAC estimates the 2025 corn crop at 29 MMT, a 3 MMT increase from last year if realized

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.20 3/4, down 1 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $3.77 1/4, down 3/4 cent,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.37 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

May 26 Corn is at $4.47 1/4, down 1/2 cent,

